Summary of the match Pumas vs. Rayados (2-0); they enter the Repechage

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 04.17.2022 14:09:23





The Cougars they put aside physical fatigue and although they finally suffered in CU a double by Washington Corozo at 91′ and 94′ gave them a win to beat scratched 2-0 and get into Repechage zone and incidentally make it clear that they continue to dream big.

Andres Lillini bet on his best team against Rayados, who had been on the rise thanks to Victor Manuel Vucetich and that he showed that when he made up his mind he put Pumas in trouble with scoring plays. But Pumas came out more ferocious and with two counterattacks at the end they resolved the game.

Fortunately for the felines, there was also a back Alfredo Talavera who on more than one occasion saved the auriazul goal, either by a shot from Maxi Meza or of Vincent Jansen. There was only one shot that he couldn’t take out and it was a shot by Meza that hit the post at 79′.

It is that Pumas printed dynamics at the beginning of the match, tried to generate danger on the wings or in the center in combination with Juan Dinennobut little by little the physical state was diminishing in the field and it was noticed.

That is why Lillini bet on several changes, including Corozo, Omar Islas and even Ricardo Galindo to reinforce the defense because Rayados had already taken advantage of possession of the ball to generate danger and take one more victory with Vucetich.

That was how Corozo’s counterattacks came at the end of the game, the first to wake up the Goya throughout the Olympic Stadium and the second to calm the nerves of the fans who saw their patience rewarded with this agonizing victory.

Pumas resented Dinenno’s expulsion at times before going to rest, who left the field after the referee Erick Yair Miranda showed him the red card after reviewing a play in the VAR where the forward committed a foul in midfield. But everything remained in anecdote thanks to the goals.

This is how time went by in CU, which witnessed another victory that will serve Pumas to stay in the fight for the Repechage as it reached 19 points and has already surpassed Chivas, Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis.

