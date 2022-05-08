Summary of the match: Rayados vs. Atlético San Luis (2-2). GOALS

Rayados did not take advantage of the localOh, not even the dramatic tie in the Clausura 2022 Repechage at fall 2-3 on penalties against Atlético de San Luiswhere Marcelo Barovero was the figure by stopping two charges and now expect rival for the quarterfinals.

In the first part, the albiazules they had a ball possession of 58 per cent, but just one shot on goalwhich was the one with which they went ahead to restwhile the visit left without shots at Esteban Andrada’s goal.

the first notice It was just the first minute, with a center by Alfonso González from the left that Maxi Meza could not finish.

The goal fell at minute 17in a great move by Vincent Janssenwho controlled a ball with his chest and defined over Marcelo Barovero.

In the complementary part, Jardine modified the attacktook out Juan Manuel Sanabria to introduce Facundo Waller and it worked for him, since on his first ball he equalized the game at 46′, with a shot from the air after a cross to the far post by Jhon Murillo.

At 52 ‘the comeback fell of the potosinos, now with inverted roles, Waller already centered at the far post and Murillo finished off with a header to define in a ball that hit the posta move that Stefan Medina missed on the mark.

The tension was left to see in the BBVA after the score against and people did not forgive Jesús Gallardo for failing the mark in the first goal of San Luis, since they booed him every time he touched the ballas well as Luis Romo, who did not want to run to a ball into the space that Meza put for him.

At 78′ Alfonso Alvarado was able to scorewho had just entered the field, in a ball that fell to him in the area, but his shot went to the side. A minute later, Barovero dressed as a hero when taking a shot from Toro Janssen in the area.

The gang went with everything to the attack looking to send the game to penalties and in a dramatic way, in the last play, they sent the match to definition from the 11 steps with a Michell Rodriguez goalwho took a shot in the box to beat Barovero at 96′.

They went to prison

With the definition of the penal point, Barovero was the hero of the potosinos, as stopped the collection of Janssen and Mezaand although Celso Ortiz scored, Rodolfo Pizarro sent his collection to the post yel Atlético was the one who celebrated after Germán Berterame, Ricardo Chávez and Javier Güemez scoredwhile Waller missed his, although it did not end up affecting the result.

the charges

scratched

Vincent Janssen: wrong

Maxi Meza: wrong

Celso Ortiz: scored

Rodolfo Pizarro: wrong

Athletic Saint Louis

German Berterame: scored

Ricardo Chavez: scored

Javier Guemez: scored

Facundo Waller: wrong