Summary of the match Rayados vs. Tijuana (2-0). GOALS

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 04.30.2022 21:11:06





scratched fulfilled on Matchday 17 of the Clausura 2022 and beat Xolos 2-0 to ensure receiving as a local in the repechage, in a game where Vincent Janssen was reunited with the goal after five months of drought.

With this result the directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich they reached 26 goals and are in sixth place, although the position could move depending on the result between America Y Blue Crosswhile Tijuana closes in penultimate place with 17 units.

The first part was for the locals, who they could easily walk away with a five-goal lead to rest, if not for jonathan orozcowho at the same time was the figure of the Tijuanenses with four saves.

The Jona’s first save was at minute 10, when Cesar Montes he took a header in the area; the second was at 19 ‘, a minute in which he bailed well when Joel Campbell entered the area.

Nevertheless, failed minutes before, at 16′on a free kick Maxi Meza charged the goalkeeper’s post and the ball entered without problems.

But Orozco saved another at 29′, on a pass from Campbell who left alone Maxi in the area, only the xolaje goalkeeper again went well to leave the albiazul striker without space to define. The fourth was a shot from Vincent Janssen that Jona sent to a corner kick.

In the second part now it was the turn of Stephen Andrada to show himself, at 52′, in a free throw that charges Renato Ibarra looking for the upper left corner of the goalkeeper, but the Argentine launched himself in a great way to send it to a corner kick.

Janssen cut one five-month scoreless streak after he made it 2-0 at 80′ in a safe shot that was deflected by Eduardo Tercero to get into the arc of Jona Orozco, earning people to chant his name at the Iron Giant.