Summary of the match Rayo Vallecano vs. Atlético de Madrid (0-1); blacksmith

Atletico Madrid He took the victory this Saturday against Vallecano Ray for the slightest difference, the 1-0 made by Koke Resurrection at 49′; Hector Herrera He started and came on as a substitute at 64′.

The curious thing was that when leaving the game, his relief Ángel Correa only lasted 20 minutes on the pitch, as he was sent off at 84′.

Rayo seemed to have more chances to do damage, as he had possession of the ball for longer than the rival.

However, he did not take advantage of his scoring chances. At 35′, a shot from Baby He passed very close to the left post.

It would not be until minute 49′ that Atlético scored, Koke hit the target shooting with his right foot to the left side of the goal after assistance from Joao Felix.

While at 55′, almost Antoine Griezmann he scores with a left foot from the right side, but they saved him to avoid the damage.

Mario Suarez He also tried at 60′, looking to level the score, but his shot went just wide.

The change came in 64′, with Correa replacing Herrera, but this change hardly cost the mattress group, since he was sent off at 84′.

Fortunately, the team was able to maintain the advantage in the last minutes, thus reaching 54 points and moving into third place; Vallecano remains with 32.

