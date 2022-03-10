Summary of the match Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt (1-2)

Midtime Editorial

Real Betis hangs by a thread UEFA Europa Leagueafter falling this Wednesday on the field of Benito Villamarin Stadium 2-1 before him Frankfurtleaving the definition of the series for next Thursday, March 17 in German territory.

for the comeback

The Spaniards could not take advantage of the localíaand in a game where the Germans dominated and had the best goal arrivals, they came out empty-handed, waiting for a comeback next week to stay alive.

Frankfurt He went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal by Filip Kostic at minute 14in a center that ended up being a shot on goal. Claudio Bravo he reached out to try to change the course of the ball, but was outmatched and couldn’t prevent his frame from falling.

The Betis reacted at minute 30 and with a Nabil Fekir goal equalized the score, causing euphoria in the local fans, which meant a comeback was close.

But it wasn’t like that, two minutes laterthe German team regained the advantage Daichi Kamda. Almost in the next play after the goal of the Sevillian team, the Frankfurt he scored the second goal, which served to win the victory on Spanish soil.

With this result the Real Betis will have to win by two goals to take the key and qualify for the Quarter finals. It should be remembered that any tie in the aggregate, sends to extra time and later to a penalty shootout.