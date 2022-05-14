Summary of the match Real Madrid vs Levante (6-0). GOALS”

Midtime Editorial

The real Madrid continues with his preparation for the big date in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28 and now it was his turn to rehearse the shots on goal, thrashing Levante 6-0, on the penultimate Matchday of Spanish leaguewhich was already conquered by the You meringues a few weeks ago.

Madrid did what they wanted in the Santiago Bernabeuhe was even able to play the game without a goalkeeper, because the rival did not even get close to the goal Thibaut Courtoiswho returned to the locker room finishing the game without having to bathe.

The Madrid night was Viniciusthe Brazilian showed off with a hat trick and assistance, making it clear that it is already a reality and not a promise as it is sometimes wanted to see.

The whites’ rehearsals bore fruit very early, there were barely 13 minutes on the clock and Madrid already had a goal on the scoreboard through Ferland Mendy and six minutes later Karim Benzema had already put the second on the forehead of the azulgranas.

The team of Carlo Ancelotti he recovered the ball in three quarters of the field and that was where that imposing midfield appeared that they have to serve the forwards, and an example was the assistance of Luka modric a Rodrygo for the third of the night and then the same Croatian served Vini Jr..

The 4-0 gave Madrid more ease, there was no danger at the Bernabéu and they were leading the game, and if there were more welcome notes, and that’s how the other two of Vinicius.

Madrid still has a couple more rehearsals before appearing at the big event in Parisin the most romantic place in the world to reunite with his eternal lover, the Champions.