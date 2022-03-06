Summary of the match Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad (4-1) GOALS

Midtime Editorial

The Real Madrid remains leader of Spain with comfortable advantage. The landslide victory of 4-1 over Real Sociedad keeps him at the top of the championship with a cushion of five points over Seville and showed that they can turn an adverse marker like the one they have before PSG on the Champions League.

The whites had a complicated start in the Santiago Bernabeuwith just 10 minutes on the clock, they went down on the scoreboard with a penalty executed by Oyarzabal. All the ghosts and the pressure began to appear on the Paseo de la Castellana.

Great goals at the Santiago Bernabéu

Madrid did not despairwas carrying out his plan regardless of going down on the scoreboard and before the end of the first half two great goals from Camavinga and Modric at 40′ and 43′. The Meringues breathed and everything returned to normal.

In the second half there was only one team on the field of play, the Madrid turned into an avalanche Real he could no longer contain Madrid’s hunger for a goal that saw how he returned the Vinicius-Benzema duo.

The Frenchman scored the third goal supported by Vini, but the VAR took away the goal cry and they had to spend a few more minutes for Benzema from penalty shout an important score again personally to continue as the scoring leader of The league.

already with him 3-1 It seemed that the whites were going to relax, that everything was going to be walking the ball on the grass of the Bernabéubut Asensio He said something else and put the fourth in front of the Basques.

The Madrid recharged batteries, you know that the PSG is his next rival and that this win places him once again with the illusion of overcoming the Parisians and advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals.

