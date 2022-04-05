Summary of the match Santos vs. Pachuca (3-1). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Saints surprised and defeated 3-1 the best team in Liga MX, Pachuca. With that victory, the Laguna team climbed up to tenth position to have life in the competition for a place to advance to the next round in this Clausura 2022.

Before going to rest, Gustavo Cabral committed a foul inside the area that was marked as a penalty and Brian Lozano cashed in to open the scoring at TSM Corona.

The second half just started and the Laguneros made it 2-0 thanks to the intervention of Harold Preciado with assistance from Lozano.

The third fell with 75 minutes on the clock through Jordan Carrillo. The youth defined a service from Omar Campos, who entered the area and filtered for Carrillo, the offensive player took the ball and shot from a half turn to beat Oscar Ustari in the background.

In the final stretch, the Tuzos woke up and Nicolás Ibañez marked the one of honorbut not very useful for a scoreboard that ended with a victory for Santos 3-1.

This result paved the way for Tigres with 26 points as the new leader, while those from the Shire moved up to fifth place after being at the bottom of the table. Now they fight for a place in the Repechage.