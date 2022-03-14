Summary of the match Santos vs. Tijuana (4-0). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.13.2022 21:08:03





Saints continues with his recovery after leaving Peter Caixinha of the technical management after adding his third win in four games, the last of them against Tijuana this Sunday with a solid performance that led him to thrash 4-0.

Although the previous day fell to Chivas as a visitor, the Lagunero team has not stopped showing growth thanks to Eduardo Fentaneswith whom they feel comfortable and free, a good atmosphere that has helped them climb quickly in the standings.

Since the Portuguese left, the Warriors have obtained nine points out of 12 possiblewhich helped him get into the Repechage zone, since today appear in the 11th place with 11 accumulated pointswith the intention of continuing to grow.

Preciado, the spark plug against Xolos

The Colombian Harold Preciado was the figure of the partygiven that he scored two of the four goals of the Lagunero teamone of them with a header at minute 70 and the second of them already in stoppage time when he practically entered only to define against Jonathan Orozco.

They also collaborated Fernando Gorriaranwith a great goal from a free kick at minute 41, and Leo Suarezwho found a bad rejection from the Xolos defense after Brian Lozano tried to filter a ball to Preciado himself.

Xolos never showed ability to react and saw the end of the good streak that had given him to win his last two games; With the result he dropped to 13th place in the table, already behind Santos.