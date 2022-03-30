Summary of the match Senegal 1-0 Egypt (3-1). GOALS

Senegal is in Qatar 2022 after beating Egypt 1-0 (3-1 penalties) in a more than close series, so Sadio Mané will be in the fairwhile Mohammed Salah He was out.

The locals knew get up in a penalty shootout and now they are in the world Cup and they do it as champions of the b.

It was a bad batch, many failures and several of them product of that laser that upset Egypt throughout the match.

The series was close and an early goal moved the plans of Egyptwhich he won in the first leg. Senegal fell by the minimum difference in the first legso at home he went out with everything.

And it was just like that at minute 3 he tied the score when Boulaye Día scored inside the area on a corner kick and had a series of rebounds to save the ball.

The first part was for the locals and Senegal kept attacking. It was when at 28′ Youssouf Sabaly shot from a distance that was deflected by the goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shenawy. Before the break, Nampalys Mendy He took a long shot and went to the side at 41′.

Before the break, Egypt got another scare when at 45′Emam Ashour deflected a ball inside the area that almost made an own goal.

little by littleThe Egyptians improved and Zizo’s entry helped a lot in the second halfwhich had two clear.

First he went to 71′ with a header to the center by Mohamed Salah who went over the top and at 76′ he made a shot that also went close.

Already in the final part yesonegal had a very clear one when at 82′, Ismaila Sarr received a filtered pass from Mane and failed in front of the Egyptian goalkeeper.

already in overtime, El-Shenawy saved Egypt several times. First at 94′ in a header from dad guede and a minute later a shot to Sarr who had her again in front of the visit.

At 103′ he again saved twice pape cisse in what seemed like the Senegalese goal.

It was then that everything was defined as on penalties. There he failed for Senegal, Kalidou Koulibaly the first of the batch when sending it to the crossbar, but cAs luck would have it, Salah didn’t score for the Egyptians either..

Ciss and Zizo They didn’t score either. It was Sarr who could have scored and Amr Al-Sulaya also did it for Egypt..

Bamba Dieng made it 2-1 for Senegal. Mostafá Mohamed missed for Egypt and Mané scored to give the pass to the Senegalese.