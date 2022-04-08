Summary of the match Sevilla vs Granada (4-2). GOALS”

Midtime Editorial

Seville beat Granada 4-2 and with this result it was catapulted to the second place overall with 60 points; however, it could be reached by the same Barcelona (57 units) during this Matchday 31 in LaLiga.

Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona was the owner and came out of change until minute 83 by Oliver Torres. The Mexican collaborated for the return to victory of the Sevillians after accumulating four games without winning, last three draws.

A game suffered, because in the agony of it, Granada seemed to crash the party with the second entry that became 2-2; however, in compensation appeared Rafa Mir to return the advantage to the Sevillians with 3-2.

In addition, the frame Julen Lopetegui suffered the annulment of a goal in the 65th minute with assistance from tecatitobut the referee pointed out of place by the Mexican.

The visitors opened the scoring in the Sanchez Pizjuan with Darwin Machís, the Venezuelan signed an individual play with a powerful shot to beat Bono behind.

A few minutes passed for those at home to recover. Diego Carlos finished off with a header at second post a center by Jesús Navas.

After the annotation annulled for Sevilla, they immediately found the 2-1 with Lucas Ocampos and when everything seemed to be 2-1, Granada equalized with the action of Victor Diaz Miguel but the locals resumed the course of the game with look and sentenced a 4-2 with Alejandro Dario Gomez. It will be until Sunday the 17th when Sevilla returns to action with the duel against Real Madrid.