Summary of the match Sevilla vs West Ham (1-0). Europe League

The Seville with Jesus Manuel Corona As a starter, he got a good victory in the First Leg of the Round of 16 of the Europe League by beating 1-0 West Ham English at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The local team was able to prevail thanks to the goal of Munir Elhaddadi in the second half, in a match that had several scoring plays, but the guest was slow to arrive.

Thus, Seville would have a slightly more comfortable visit to England the following week to close this faucet.

tecatito He started and played the 90 minutes and was very participative. Sevilla at home joined the attack and Youssef En-Nesyri He had the first goal just at minute 2 when he connected a ball to the center of Lucas Ocampos that they caught him

A minute later, Crown put the ball to Munir and with a header he sent the ball to one side.

West Ham responded quickly and at 4′, michail antonio made a shot that went through the side, and at 10′, Bono saved the Seville by removing the auction Nikola Vlašic.

At 29′, En-Nesyri he nodded a little dove that cut him off Alphonse Areola and on the counter, Bono again saved the Seville in another shot by Vlasic.

Bond He continued in a big way and got another one when at 47 ‘, Antonio lowered the ball to Thomas Soucek and the goalkeeper cut him off. It was until 59′ when the scoring opened. Munir appeared in the second post and with a subtle hit he sent it to save to put the 1-0.

tecatito He tried and took a cross shot at 64′ that was deflected by the English defense, and at 70′, Ocampos received from the Mexican and again knocked on the Sevilla door.

The duel culminated with another Ocamposwho got in and took out a powerful shot at 84′ that he went astray.