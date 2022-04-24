Summary of the match Tigres vs. America (0-2) GOALS

America visited tigers on the Matchday 16 of the Closure 2022 and got a very important victory that brings him closer to the direct classification to league after imposing 0-2 in it University Stadiumadding seven games without losing, six wins in a rowwhen a few months ago the basement of the table was fighting.

With this result those led by Michael Herrera they stayed in second place with 32 unitswhile those of Ferdinand Ortiz they are in fourth place with 25 unitsalthough they could lose it depending on the results of Cruz Azul and Pumas this weekend.

in the first half the visit looked better in the match, enduring the first few minutes and recomposing the balance of the match as the minutes passed, he had to have a better advantage at halftime, if it weren’t for a referee error.

The key play for the royals was to minute 30when Florian Thauvin he took out a center that left only Guido Pizarro in the area, who finished off, but William Ochoa He saved her.

A minute later the goal of the capitals fellthe first on the scoreboard, when Diego Valdes trimmed to John Paul Vigonentered the area and took a right hand for the 0-1.

At 41′ it seemed that the Chilean player himself had scored the second for Coapa’s team, in a free kick disallowed even though the referee Fernando Hernandez he had given the signal to play; however, he stopped the action when he saw Nahuel Guzman asking for medical assistance.

The play was repeated at 43′, after complaints from the visiting players, but Federico Vinas he slipped on the charge and the ball slipped to the side.

In the second half, with the team lost in offense, the Louse tried to accommodate the attack by putting Yeferson Soteldo and Nicolas Lopez for Juan Pablo Vigon and Florian Thauvinas well as Sebastian Cordova for John Puratabut they didn’t work for him.

at 70′ Diego Valdes He escaped to the right after a throw-in from Jorge Sanchez that they let go, but savior kings he failed in an incredible way when he was in front of the Patón, a very clear goal.

Guido Pizarro he went expelled at 87′ for direct redafter a stomp to louis sources, play that was reviewed in the VAR. The second goal of the Eagles went to 91′when Henry Martin fired a shot that deflected Jesus Angle and went into the goal.

In the Matchday 17 of Liga MX, tigers visit to Atlas on April 30 at 7:00 p.m. in it Jalisco Stadiumwhile America receive to Blue Cross that same day at 9:00 p.m. in it Aztec stadium.