Summary of the match Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis (2-1). GOALS

Tigres added its fourth win in a row in Clausura 2022 after came back 2-1 to Atlético de San Luis in a match where Yeferson Soteldo came on as a substitute and had two assists so that Carlos González and André-Pierre Gignac put the victory in the University Stadium.

With this result, those directed by Miguel Herrera are in second place with 13 points, waiting for what happens in the rest of Day 6, while the potosinos are penultimate with three units.

In the first part, possession of the ball went to the felineswho recorded 60 percent, but they couldn’t reflect it on the scoreboardwith just one shot on goal and poor mobility on offense.

The first option of the match was at minute 10when John Murillo ran away to the left he took a diagonal that his teammates could not close on offense and ended up escaping through the area after it was deflected by a local defender.

Florian Thauvin had the only shot on goal of the royals, at 27′. The French grabbed the air balloonturned around, but Unai Bilbao diverted the ball to a corner kick.

Before the little idea in offensive to open the potosino bolt, Miguel Herrera decided to give entry to Yeferson Soteldoas well as Igor Lichnovsky in the second half, by Juan Pablo Vigón and Diego Reyes respectively.

Facundo Waller almost surprised Nahuel Guzmán at 54′when Soteldo lost a ball and the Uruguayan shot from midfield, in an attempt that ended in a corner kick.

Lichnovsky scored the first goal of the meeting in the Volcano, although unfortunately for him, the ball he put it in his own door after a corner kick.

Thauvin gave good sensations in the partywith good individual plays and at 64′ he was able to tie with a Chilean in the area that Trapito managed to deflect with a corner kick.

Carlos González came on as a substitute when Juan Manuel Sanabria was expelled. El Piojo sought to take advantage of the numerical advantage and it paid off, since leveled the game at 72′ with a header after a great cross from Soteldo.

Gignac did the second for the people from Monterrey, when at 76 ‘he finished off a ball in the area and put it in the far post of Barovero to put his team ahead, with another assist from Soteldo.

On Matchday 7, Tigres visits FC Juarez on Friday, February 25 at 9:00 p.m., while Atlético de San Luis returns to Monterrey to face Rayados on Saturday 26 at 5:06 p.m.