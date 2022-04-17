Summary of the match: Tigres vs. Toluca (3-0). GOALS

tigers he fought, he did not despair and thrashed Toluca 3-0 on Matchday 14 of Clausura 2022a match in which Sebastián Córdova premiered with the auriazul shirt and the result catapulted them to the top of the competition.

Those led by Miguel Herrera reached 32 points and they are already in first place for best goal difference, since they have +14 for Pachuca’s +13. Also they can tie the direct classification to Liguillaas long as lose Cruz Azul to Chivas. Those of Nacho Ambriz are ninth with 18 units.

In the first time, the local team had better chances to go ahead on the scoreboard, but they lacked fortune and forcefulnesswhile the scarlets only had one danger and it was from Leo Fernandez.

The clearest was that of Sebastián Córdova at minute 36′, when he appeared in the area, but his shot hit the post to his misfortune, and later the goalkeeper Gustavo Gutiérrez took a ball from him.

While the visit had its only chance in the first 45 minutes after a Jesús Angulo’s mistake and the ball fell to Morteritowho was left hand in hand with Nahuel Guzman and the archer he kept the ball.

In the complementary part the auriazules they went looking for the winning goalbut they got complicated between Florian Thauvin’s mistake, when they put a pass that could not hit well and showed his anger for missing.

And one great performance by goalkeeper Gustavo Gutiérrezwho at 54′ made a save to Rafael Carioca, when he launched well to take a low shot made by the Brazilian.

They could open the marker at 57‘, when Thauvin put up a pass to John Paul Vigon in the area so that the midfielder only will finishwhat caused the stadium to sing to him and they will send a message to Gerardo Martino by singing: ‘Vigón is Mexican’.

Minutes later the second fellnow with a Sebastian Cordova’s left-footed shot from long distance, unstoppable for Gutiérrez, who tried to take her out, but did not reach her.

The third was scored by André-Pierre Gignac at 70′, with a header in the area to beat the rival goalkeeper, the eleventh goal he does in the Clausura 2022.

On Matchday 15, Tigres visits Necaxa on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m., while Toluca receives that same day to FC Juarez at 9:00 p.m.