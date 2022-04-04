Summary of the match Tigres vs. Xolos (2-0); UANL is a super leader

Tigers beat Tijuana 2-0 and when combined the defeat of Pachucathose of Michael Herrera become the new super leader of the tournament, in a duel where Andre-Pierre Gignac he showed off with a goal.

The auriazules have 9 games in a row without losing, they now add 26 units for 25 of the Tuzosso that The lice left with applause in the volcanothe fans are happy with him; Xolos For his part, he stays with 14 points.

Weak first half, but Thauvin almost surprised

In the first half, the felines seemed confused, but they still had dangerous options, such as the corner kick that he took Florian Thauvinbecause he tried to shoot at the goal, but the crossbar prevented the Olympic goal at minute 6.

Tijuana also had its own, like a powerful shot by Renato Ibarra at 19′, Tigres was saved there with a save from Nahuel Guzmanbut plays like this occurred in the first half, so the fans were desperate to see that their team did not score and the rival grew.

At 39′, the Xolos goalkeeper, jonathan orozcosuffered from his injury to his right thigh, but the cats did not take advantage of the fact that the rival goalkeeper was not at 100.

The goalscoring Tigres woke up

Finally, Orozco did not return for the second half, but Tigres was able to wake up, first when at 59′ Jesus Duenas was encouraged to take a low shot that served as a center for the small area, where John Paul Vigon pushed for 1-0.

From then on Tigres dominated, Gignac at 73′ took a ball in three quarters of the field, took off a defender who was following him and before the new goalkeeper left Gil Alcalapumped his cross shot for 2-0, a real goal for the Frenchman who continues to score in Liga MXalready reached 10.

The difference could have been greater, because at 87′ Carlos Gonzalez He finished off with a header and they took the ball off the line and even, during the play, he received a blow to the head with the goalkeeper’s fist, and although the VARbecause everything indicated that it was a penalty, the whistler did not want to mark it that way.

Already at 95′ of action, Yeferson Soteldo He almost scored a great goal, because he opened up space and sent his shot to the crossbar, drawing sighs from the people in the Volcano, who, after booing their team at halftime, ended up cheering Miguel Herrera’s team.

Now the next commitment of the felines is against Pachuca, on Thursday, April 7; while Xolos receives San Luis on Wednesday.

​

​

​