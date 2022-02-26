Summary of the match Tijuana vs Atlas (2-0). GOALS”

The undefeated Liga MX champion is overthe Atlas entered the court of the Xolos from Tijuana and fell 2-0 in one of the worst duels with Diego Martín Cocca in the red and black bench.

The Foxes did not know the defeat in the regular phase of Liga MX since October 28, 2021Curiously, it was against the same frontiersmen and it was with exactly the same marker.

To the Atlas did not get anything in the Caliente Stadiumhad 20 minutes of horror, in those, Julián Quiñonez missed the first of the game and later came the goals of Xolos, who could have scored at least another in that same period of time.

the box of Coca He showed what he hadn’t shown for a long time, a defensive weakness and a lack of tact that, together with the cunning of the Xolos, caused the first defeat in Guadalajara that already has two games without winning and without scoring.

Starting the match, Quiñones stopped in the border area at minute 11, he had the open goal and his shot was covered by Lisandro López to avoid the red and black goal.

And then, Xolos approached and did not fail. Marcel Ruiz he took the ball and at 12′ he released the shot that was deflected by the defender, Martín Nervo and the scoring was opened in Tijuana for put the 1-0.

Brayan Angle he was nothing from the second at 18′, he received from Ruiz and hit him from the side, the ball flew and hit the post so that the Foxes were momentarily saved from the second.

But 2-0 did not take long and at 20′, Cchristian Rivera unloaded his right leg on the ball that traveled and nested in the goal of his compatriot, Camilo Andrés Vargas to increase the local advantage.

atlas tried, but he was totally ineffective both defensively and offensively. The Foxes were nowhere near receive the third repeatedly. First at 60′, Édgar López failed against Camilo when it seemed that the shoe was going inside.

At 69′, Ruiz fired a shot that Vargas spat out.it was left to Lucas Rodríguez, who finished off from the side, but a penalty was scored for Tijuana, however, the marking was reversed via VAR.

Of the little from Atlas, Quiñones enabled Cristopher Trejo in the area at 75′, not to mention that the youth squad atlista sliced ​​the ball and he let go of a very clear one in the Xolos area. Ruiz made a new shot in a good collective play by Tijuana that went to nothing of the red and black goal.

The night got complicated for Atlas at 82′ when the defender, Anderson Santamaría saw the red for double yellow.

The final minutes passed and Atlas just couldn’t and Tijuana was able to increase the final 2-0 in favor of the locals, since at 95′, Vargas shot David Barbona down to avoid making the score bigger.