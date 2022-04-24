Summary of the match Toluca vs Atlas (2-4). GOALS”

The Devil Reds They added their fourth consecutive game without knowing the victory, because now they fell to the Champion Atlasand left the area of Repechage, now ranking 13th in the general table with 18 points. Their ranking will no longer depend solely on their winning the Matchday 17but they will have to wait for results of Atlético de San Luis, León, Pumas and Mazatlán.

Ignacio Ambriz has not been able to shape this Tolucawhich, despite starting winning with a goal just four minutes into Valber Vargascouldn’t stand the reaction of the red and blackwhich in the end took the three units; 4-2 with so many of Aldo Rocha, Julius Furch and a double of Julian Quinones.

The red and black captain, Rockwas in charge of matching the cards at minute eight, only four after the locals went ahead on the board of the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Before the teams went to rest, Quinones He put the visit in front when the clock was already ticking the compensation time of the first half.

And the locals tried to respond in the complementary part; However, the expulsion of Oscar Vengas and a maximum penalty called in favor of the Guadalajara, ended up destroying their aspirations, when they played better than the rival.

Julius Furch He was in charge of converting the penalty at minute 59 and putting the third goal of the Guadalajara in Mexican territory.

Already about the end of regular time, Isaiah Violante he added emotion to the result by approaching the picture of the State of Mexico 3-2but it was insufficient, because with only 10 players they saw their frame fall once again through it Quinoneswho was responsible for making the final 4-2.

With this victory, the foxes regained fourth place in the classification, with 26 units, tied with the Pueblabut below by the best goal difference of the team led by Nicholas Larcamon.

The rojinegros will compete for their direct pass to the Quarter finals visiting the Tigers on Matchday 17while the Toluca will visit the Lionwith the aim of winning and waiting for three rivals not to win to get into the Reclassification it’s from the season.

