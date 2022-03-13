Summary of the match Toluca vs. Pachuca (0-3); Tuzos want the lead

Midtime Editorial

The Tuzos they do not take their foot off the accelerator and this afternoon, in a game that they dominated from start to finish at Tolucagot the seventh victory of the tournament and the fourth in a rowwith which they reached 22 units and were momentarily placed in the Clausura 2022 leadershipin the absence of this afternoon’s game Puebla.

Pachuca got into the Nemesio Diez Stadium and took three points after defeating the Red Devils 3-0who cannot get out of the pothole and today added their fourth loss of the seasonremaining in 13 units and in the seventh position of the classification.

The Pocho Guzman He was in charge of opening the scoring at minute 12 in an attempt to get out of the scarlet box, which lost the ball in its midfield.

The midfielder entered the area, took off a defender and with a powerful shot beat the local goalkeeper to put a number on the board.

Toluca he generated little on offense and was slow to react. Despite this, he had the tie move in the legs of Sanvezzobut they missed the opportunity.

The Tuzos in the complementary part continued to dominate and at minute 70 the team’s scorer appeared, Nicholas Ibanez to push a ball on the edge of the small area, after a pass from Fernando Navarrowhich left him alone at the penalty spot.

And when regular time was up, Yairo Moreno was in charge of putting the third and final with which the Tuzos took the victory this afternoon in the Mexican capital, where the Red Devils added their third consecutive loss.

