Summary of the Mexico Femenil vs Suriname (9-0) match. GOALS

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 02.17.2022 21:51:27





The Mexican Women’s National Team started with a 9-0 win over Suriname at the start of the Concacaf Qualifier Win the first game they play at the University Stadium and Katty Martinez he came back for a brace.

Those led by Monica Vergara they are in Group A and are leaders with three points, the same figure as Puerto Rica, but the Mexicans have a better goal difference (+9) after a game in which the goalkeeper Emily Alvarado was practically not required.

The first goal fell at minute 8′, when Stephanie Mayor She was left alone in the area thanks to a pass from Katty Martínez and only defined before the exit of the rival goalkeeper, Mayra Tjin.

Katty Martinez made the second at 23′, after a series of passes that left her alone in the area to define against the goalkeeper of Surinam, which was required during the first half. Was his revenge after having a goal disallowed minutes earlier for being offside.

The Killer double azteca reached 32′, when he received in the area, cut off a rival and defined what was 3-0 for the azteca team.

The fourth arrived at 45′ in an accidental play to Brandon Hadassahwho deflected a shot from Diane Garcia from outside the area and the ball entered his own goal.

The fifth fell quickly at the beginning of the complementary part, at 48′, when coverage failed again opponent’s defense and Diane Garcia He was unmarked in the area to get his shot.

Rebecca Bernal put the sixth to 60′in a corner shot that the defender finished off with a header and the ball passed in the area towards the far post.

The seventh fell to 73′, when Caroline Jaramillo received a delayed pass from Alice Cervantestook off a rival and defined. Maricarmen Reyes and Licha herself closed the account at 88′ and 89′ with the eighth and ninth goals.

The next game of Women’s Tri will be the Sunday February 20when they visit Old and bearded at 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.