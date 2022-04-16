Summary of the news of the Russian war in the Ukraine of April 15

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Friday that “every country in the world” must be prepared for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use tactical nuclear weapons in his war against Ukraine.

Zelensky told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview from the president’s office in Kyiv on Friday that Putin might resort to nuclear or chemical weapons because he does not value the lives of the people of Ukraine.

“Not only me, but the whole world, all the countries have to be worried because it may not be real information, but it is true,” Zelensky said, speaking in English.

“Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That’s why,” Zelensky said.

“We should think about not being afraid, not being afraid, but being prepared. But that is not a question of Ukraine, not only of Ukraine but of the whole world, I think.”

Zelensky has remained in Ukraine throughout the 50-day war with Russia, as Ukrainian forces have resisted the Kremlin’s attempts to take Kyiv and forced Russia to redirect its war efforts to the eastern and southern regions of the country, where Ukraine anticipates a significant escalation of fighting in the coming days.

This week one of Russia’s most important warships sank in the Black Sea, which Ukraine says was the result of a missile attack, while Russia claimed it was due to fire from detonating ammunition.

At the same time, Russia is firing cruise missiles at the outskirts of Kyiv and continues to maintain the ability to target the Ukrainian capital with long-range weapons.

US officials have warned that Putin, if cornered, could resort to the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. CIA Director Bill Burns said Thursday that the CIA is “very carefully” monitoring that possibility, while stressing that the US has yet to see any sign that Russia is preparing to take such a step.

“Given the possible desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks they have suffered so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a possible recourse to tactical nuclear weapons or nuclear weapons. low-yield nuclear weapons,” he said in public remarks at Georgia Tech.