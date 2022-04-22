Summary of the news of the Russian war in the Ukraine of April 21

Ukrainian military intelligence public this Wednesday an alleged interception of the communications of the Russian armed forces in reference to an alleged order to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war in the city of Popasna, in the eastern region of Luhansk, which is the most affected by the new attack by Russia.

“The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received an audio intercept of the conversation of the occupiers, which refers to the order to kill all prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are in their captivity. in the Popasna area (Luhansk Region)”, tweeted Ukrainian military intelligence this Wednesday.

“This is a blatant war crime, a violation of international law, and another shocking example of the Russian military being murderers, rapists and looters,” he added.

The purported intercepted audio recording released Wednesday appears to feature the voices of unknown Russian soldiers saying: “What can I tell you, damn it, [improperio], for Chander, for Chander, keep the highest ranking among them and let the rest go forever. Let them go forever, damn it, so that no one sees them again, including relatives.”

CNN cannot guarantee the authenticity of the recording and has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) previously published an alleged communications intercept from a Russian ground unit commander, who said Russian planes were planning to “raze everything to the ground” around Azovstal, the steel factory which is a redoubt of the Ukrainian defenders in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

This Thursday, in a meeting with his defense minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there is no need to storm the plant, but that it must be surrounded and those inside must be offered the opportunity to surrender. .

“Block this industrial area so a fly can’t get through,” he said.

The SBU also previously released audio of allegedly intercepted radio traffic revealing Russian soldiers discussing the murder and rape of civilians, reinforcing accusations of war crimes by Russian troops.

Germany’s foreign intelligence service also intercepted alleged radio communications in which Russian soldiers spoke of shooting soldiers and civilians in Ukraine. Military observers have also noted a tendency for Russian troops to use unsecured communications in Ukraine.

Speaking from an undisclosed location to CNN on Wednesday, Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said that 80% of the territory of his region is under Russian control, and if Ukraine does not resist, “Russia certainly will not to stop here and go on.”

“Certainly they [los rusos] they are spreading out a lot,” he said. “We have established our defenses in many cities. They’re trying to surround our troops, there’s a lot of nasty stuff going on there… but they haven’t been successful so far. We’re doing the right thing in destroying their team.”

Haidai went on to say that “We have a very serious situation here. The entire territory of Luhansk is being bombed. There is no safe town… We understand that the Russian government is going to go ahead and destroy everything in its path. So what we’re doing is trying to evacuate everyone as much as possible.”