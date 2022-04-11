Summary of the news of the Russian war in the Ukraine of April 9

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, described as “horror” what she saw during her visit to the Ukrainian town of Bucha and reiterated her “admiration” for the Ukrainians fighting against the Russian invasion.

“There are no words for the horror I have seen in Bucha, the ugly face of Putin’s army terrorizing people,” von der Leyen said during a global ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ event in Warsaw, the Polish capital, on Saturday. . “So much admiration for our brave Ukrainian friends who are fighting this. They are fighting our war.”

“It is our fight that they are in, because Ukraine is not only fighting for its sovereignty and integrity, but they are also fighting for the question of whether humanity will prevail or whether the result will be appalling devastation,” von der Leyen said.

He traveled to Kyiv on Friday together with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.

Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke at the ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ event.

Zelensky praised the courage of his compatriots and reiterated his request for additional military and financial assistance.

“The Russian leadership did not take into account one fact. The fact that it attacks the other largest country in the world, Ukraine, the largest for its bravery. We are not afraid of massive missile attacks, Russian planes and endless columns of tanks,” he said.

“We are here today to respond to President Zelensky’s call for the international community to mobilize in support of Ukrainian refugees and all Ukrainians,” Trudeau said.