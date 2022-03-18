Summary of the news of the Russian war in the Ukraine of March 17

At least 12 people have been killed and 34 wounded in at least 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

Health workers are among the victims, Tedros said in his remarks to the UN Security Council.

“Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law, anytime, anywhere. They deprive people of urgently needed care and break down already overburdened health systems. That is what we are seeing in the Ukraine,” Tedros said.

Mental health services are also being hit hard by the conflict, with more than 35,000 mental health patients in Ukraine’s psychiatric hospitals and long-term care facilities “facing severe shortages of medicine, food, heating , blankets and more”.

Tedros said the war in Ukraine is also exacerbating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country.

“The decline in testing rates since the start of the conflict means there is likely to be significant undetected transmission. And with less than 40% of the adult population fully vaccinated, this increases the risk that large numbers of people will develop serious illness,” Tedros said.

The WHO has sent around 100 metric tons of medical supplies to the region, including “oxygen, insulin, surgical supplies, anesthetics and blood transfusion kits, enough for 4,500 trauma patients and 450,000 primary health care patients, during a month”. Other equipment, including oxygen generators, electrical generators, and defibrillators, have also been delivered, and we are preparing to ship another 108 metric tons,” Tedros said.

Although the WHO has more critical supplies ready for UN convoys trying to enter Ukraine’s regions, they have been unsuccessful, the director-general said.

“For example, the UN convoy to Sumy that included a WHO truck carrying critical medical supplies was unable to enter. Cargoes ready for Mariupol remain in staging areas and cannot continue. Access to these and other areas now it’s critical,” Tedros said.

Tedros ended his remarks by stating that while Ukraine is “rightly in the world’s spotlight,” he urged the council “not to lose sight of the many other crises that people are suffering from,” including millions still suffering. in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria and Yemen.