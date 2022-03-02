Summary of the news of the Ukraine-Russia war of February 28

The United States took immediate action Monday to ban US dollar transactions with the Russian central bank and completely block the Russian direct investment fund, senior administration officials said, pointing to some of Russia’s most powerful means of mitigating the effect. of the sanctions.

The measures are intended to prevent Russia from accessing a “contingency fund” that officials say Moscow hoped to use during the invasion of Ukraine. Instead of using reserves to cushion the fall of the ruble, Russia will no longer be able to access the funds it holds in US dollars.

The sweeping new sanctions, adopted alongside Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada, the European Union and other countries, come as the Russian economy is already in free fall.

“No country is sanction-proof,” a White House official said. “Putin’s war chest of $630 billion in reserves only matters if it can be used to defend the currency from him, namely by selling those reserves in exchange for buying the ruble.”

“After today’s actions that will no longer be possible, and fortress Russia will be exposed as a myth.”

In a phone call with reporters Monday morning, a senior administration official said the move was “the culmination of months of planning and preparation in our respective governments through technical, diplomatic and political channels, including in the higher levels.”

“We were prepared and that is what allowed us to act within days, not weeks or months of Putin’s escalation,” the official said.

“Our strategy, to put it simply, is to make sure that the Russian economy regresses while President Putin decides to go ahead with his invasion of Ukraine,” a second senior administration official said.

In an attempt to mitigate the impact of the sanctions on energy consumers in the US and Europe, the Treasury Department will exempt most energy-related transactions from the sanctions, which is an important exception in the sanctions.

One official called the ongoing sanctions a “vicious feedback loop triggered by Putin’s own decisions and accelerated by his own aggression.”

The sanctions also completely block the Russian Direct Investment Fund and its CEO, Kirill Dmitriev. Officials said they were “symbols of deep-seated Russian corruption and global influence peddling.”

“Today’s actions represent the most significant the US Treasury has taken against an economy of this size and assets of this size,” another official said. “What also makes this asset significant is not just the number of assets or the size of the country we are targeting, but the speed with which our partners and allies have worked with us to enact this response.”

Asked about possible additional sanctions on Belarus, which appears poised to step up its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one official said the US is watching developments “very carefully” and sanctions on Belarus “will continue to increase.”