Summary of the news of the Ukraine-Russia war of March 12

Israeli and Ukrainian officials deny reports that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pressured Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky to accept Russia’s terms to end the war.

According to Walla and Haaretz reports citing a senior Ukrainian official, Bennett told Zelensky during a call this week that he should accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal.

“If I were you, I would think about the lives of my people and accept the offer,” says Walla’s report that Bennett told Zelensky.

According to Walla and Haaretz, Zelensky responded with “I hear you.”

Bennett has been trying to mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, making multiple phone calls with both Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, as well as traveling to Moscow last week to meet with Putin at the Kremlin.

“Bennett has proposed that we surrender,” the senior Ukrainian official was quoted as saying by Walla. “We have no intention of doing it. We know that Putin’s proposal is just the beginning.”

But Israeli and Ukrainian officials deny the report.

“The PM of 🇮🇱 @naftalibennett, like other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to accept any demands from the Russian Federation. This is impossible for military and political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday.

A senior official in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office told CNN that the report is “inaccurate” and “patently false.”

“At no time did Prime Minister Bennett advise President Zelensky to accept a deal with Putin, because no such deal was offered to Israel so that we can do it,” the official said. “Prime Minister Bennett has at no time told Zelensky how to act nor does he have any intention of doing so.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, did not deny the report, but told CNN that he was not on the line and that “they are in the process of active negotiations and discussing the roles of each party.”

“We still don’t have a result, that’s the biggest concern because people are dying,” he added.

Meanwhile, the US is putting more pressure on Israel to join them in sanctioning Russia.

Speaking to Israeli news channel 12 on Friday, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said they are calling for “all democracies to join us in export control and financial sanctions that we have imposed on Putin”.

“We also ask that of Israel. Among other things, you don’t want to become the last refuge for dirty money fueling Putin’s wars,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not comment in response.