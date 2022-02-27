Summary of the Pumas vs. America match (0-0). Closure 2022

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 26.02.2022 23:04:04





And the goals? Cougars was unable to break a America dying in the Olympic Stadium and in the end everything was in a draw 0-0 blandof a lot of struggle and very few emotions, which for now gave Santiago Solari a little oxygen on the blue-cream bench.

The atmosphere for the match was unbeatable: all the seats were sold out (except for the security zones), outside the stadium no incident reported and inside the building the fans of America and that of Cougars They dedicated themselves to support.

However, none of that was crowned on the pitch where the fight to avoid mistakes was constant. No one gave an inchthe duel only lasted and the technique of the great players, nothing showed up.

Even so, there were some important plays and a couple of controversies that gave a certain flavor to the game. One of them was a gunshot. Diego Valdes who took advantage of a feline oversight. back was Alfredo Talavera who saved the shot.

By Cougars showed up Juan Dinenno that in addition to a shot without force, it was also knocked down in the area in a play that seemed controversial, but that referee Fernando Guerrero did not consider a foul.

To top, Cougars He suffered two very important casualties in the match. First was Jerome Rodriguez due to an injury to his left leg and then the expulsion of Diogo de Oliveira, who earned the red card in less than five minutes.

The lanky striker earned a first warning for a foul on the goalkeeper Memo Ochoa and the second yellow card was shown to him by the referee after tried a chilean and instead of hitting the ball he hit santiago navedawhich was left on the lawn.

Now, both teams will seek to win on the double date, after disappoint more than 40 thousand fansaccording to official figures, who expected more excitement from a tasteless classic.