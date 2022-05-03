Summary of Villarreal vs Liverpool (2-3) | Reds, to Champions Final

Midtime Editorial

Villarreal made their fans dream for 45 minutestime in which he managed to dominate and tie the global score 2-2 to a Liverpool that in the first half he was cautious, seeking to take advantage of the advantage with which he arrived at the La Cerámica Stadium on Tuesday, but in the second half the Spaniards received a tremendous blow of reality.

The Yellow Submarine failed to maintain the dynamics, drive and good football that they showed at the start. Liverpool did start playing in the complement and as soon as he wanted to press the accelerator he tore the Iberians to pieces with a victory in the Return 2-3 and a global of 5-2 to be finalist of the Champions next May 28 in Paris.

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool; this was the match

Convinced that the miracle was possible against the club that probably plays the best in Europe, at minute 3 Villarreal scored through Boulaye Dia to make it 1-0. The goal made the team led by Unai Emery connect and even made the visiting defense look bad, who struggled to withstand the onslaught.

At 41′ the stage became unbeatable for the Yellow Submarine, which put the 2-0 (2-2 overall) with a Francis Coquelin header. Everything indicated that the feat could be accomplished in the second part of the match because, until then, Liverpool had not even shot on goalbut the roles were reversed as soon as the second period was called.

The Reds improved, tightened the exit of the rival and between minutes 62′ and 65′ they scored the two goals with which calm returned to the body of Jürgen Klopp. The first was from Fabian Tavares and the second from the Colombian louis diazwhich was the only modification sent by the German technician for the plugin.

They were two lethal hooks to the liver for the Valencian team, which with 20 minutes to go had no response to the attack. Thrown to the front with more momentum than idea, the Liverpool took advantage of a backlash to put the third goal of the night and the fifth of the series in their favor with which they liquidated the Spanish.

Sadio Mané was the author of the 2-3 (2-5 on the aggregate score). Villarreal tried but could no longer respond and was eliminated from the competition after a very outstanding presentation, while Liverpool will play its tenth Champions League Final on May 28 against Manchester City or Real Madrid, who define the second guest this Wednesday. L

