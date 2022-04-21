Summary Osasuna vs Real Madrid (1-3): They prepare for the Alirón!

Midtime Editorial

The real Madrid already tunes the throat to sing the Alirón. The You meringues beat 3-1 Osasuna playing as visitors in the Kingdom of Navarra and thus increase the advantage over the second place that is Atlético de Madrid to 17 units.

The Madrid understood this visit as dangerous, in Spain It is known that on fields like El Sadar, titles can be lost and he knew how to solve the game well and even he had the luxury of missing two penalties that they could make the victory more comfortable.

The whites began by winning the game with a goal from Praisebut the pleasure of getting up on the scoreboard did not last long because Budimir he equalized after 13 minutes, just one after the scoring had opened.

For the second time the Madrid had to recompose the path, Benzema was not as fine as on other occasions and the figure of Asensio to put the second on the forehead of the Osasuna.

The night of Pamplona it was a nightmare for Karimthe French less than 10 minutes missed two penalties, something that can be blamed on the striker, he has been the hero most of the time and today he had to give that suit to others.

Already about the end of the game Lucas Vazquez scored the third on the forehead of Osasuna to make it clear that the title is practically in his bag and that to get it out of it requires practically a miracle.