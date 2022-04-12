Summary Pachuca vs. Tijuana (0-0): Tuzos, leaders despite their failures

Midtime Editorial

Pachuca he got tired of arriving and failing in front of the goal of Xolosand even though not could more to get a tie this Monday night against the box of Tijuanathat was enough to recover the general leadership of the Closure 2022tied with tigersbut with better goal difference.

After 90 minutes the game ended 0-0, with some Tuzos thrown forward from minute one. The equalizer prevented the team led by William Almada get the classification to the Liguilla directly on the next day.

At least, the team from the capital of Hidalgo had four opportunities to open the scoring, however, between the failures of the attacking people and the good performance of Gil Alcala under the three posts of the border team, everything ended with the distribution of points.

Even Nico Ibáñez missed a penalty in stoppage time in the first half, and after the central referee took up to five minutes to review the play for a foul inside the area on the Pocho Guzman.

The result left the cadre Tijuana with 16 points, with which he reached position 12 in the general table, scratching the places for reclassification, where until Matchday 13 they are out Saints, Chivas, Necaxa, Queretaro, Mazatlan Y FC Juarez.

Club Pachuca visit next week to the picture of the braves, last team of the tournament; while the Xolos will receive the visit of América, a team that has three consecutive victories at the hands of tano ortiz.

