Summary Panama vs. Canada (1-0). Goal

Panama defeated qualifier Canada 1-0 this Wednesday on the last date of the qualifying octagonal of the Concacaf to the World Cup in Qatar-2022a result that did not prevent the Americans from finishing top of the knockout round.

The goal of the match, played at the stadium Romel Fernandez, in City of Panamawas noted by Gabriel Torres at 49′ in a duel with very few chances where the Panamanians showed more momentum than their rival, very imprecise and slow at times.

After the last date of the octagonal, Canada finished in first position in the table with 28 points, the same as Mexico but with a higher goal difference.

United States also achieved the World Cup classification by finishing in third place, with 25 units, the same as Costa Ricawho finished fourth and will go to the playoff against New Zealand.

Panama, with 21 points, Jamaica, with 11, El Salvador, with 10, and Honduras with 4 were eliminated from the World Cup race.

It hasn’t been easy – John Herdman

Canada arrived in Panama with homework done. Those of the Maple Leaf will play a World Cup again after 36 years, after getting the ticket for Qatar last Sunday against Jamaica.

Finishing in first place “wasn’t easy,” said Canada coach John Herdman.

“Each game in Concacaf is difficult, nobody gives you anything, there have been 20 games (qualifiers) with many victories and only two losses,” he pointed. “We have a generation of players who are just starting out and are going to get better,” added the English coach.

Herdman started with 7 changes compared to the game against the Jamaicansalthough he bet on the speed of Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David, with Stephen Eustaquio at the controls.