Summary Puebla vs America Liguilla (1-1). Goals Quarterfinals 2022

The good wake of America continues in Liguillathis time when getting a deserved 1-1 draw against Puebla in a balanced game with few interesting options and in which Fernando Ortiz’s men took advantage of a set piece to shake up a tough local team who also didn’t have enough ideas to obtain a better result.

The meeting was mostly pure muscle, sweat, much because of some Eagles that have turned into their greatest strength the way they defendwhich prevents their rivals from circulating the ball with ease based on great intensity, although the lack of imagination of the sweet potato growers, who had a hard time going beyond the midfield, also had an influence.

Tano Ortiz has given them a great order that prevents their rivals from finding spaces And proof that it works for them is that the home team had few chances throughout the 90 minutes, but especially in the first half, when they hardly had any significant action.

Said action was seen just at minute 5 of the game, thanks to a great overflow by Javier Salas down the right wing that served him to send a cross to the second post to Maximiliano Araújo, who hit the ball before the attentive gaze of Ochoa, who at full speed he appeared to avoid the goal.

After that, Larcamón’s team suffered to advance beyond midfieldwhile the visitors grew little by little, although also with a few interesting chances, one at minute 15 and the other when the game was dying.

In the first, Alejandro Zendejas sent a good cross from the left wing to Federico Vinas, although Antony Silva managed to cover it; the unfortunate thing is that Juan Segovia thundered it in his quest to ward off danger, so he had to be transferred to a hospital for review.

The following was already at minute 45, this time thanks to a great overflow by Jorge Sánchez who gave Zendejas himself a good cross, who sought the right base with his shot so that Silva could shine again when he was released.

The Strip stirred up the game in the second half

The second half was a little better, this time derived from the goal found by the Camotero team at minute 55 in an action that took the azulcrema defense by surprise, as Segovia took the opportunity to escape down the left wing to send a low center that Fernando Aristeguieta in two stages, since Ochoa had stopped him on his first shot.

From then on, those at home had about 15 very good minutes that they wasted; In the bewilderment of the visitors there were good gaps that could be interesting routes, but there was no one to illuminate them in the last action to bring their advances to fruition.

That indecision helped the America woke up and cooled the game againand even to find a annotation who had worked little and thanks to a set piece play at minute 79. In it, Diego Valdés, who had been dried throughout the game by Israel Reyes, put a good cross to Sebastián Cáceres, who only got up to connect before the bad mark of the local picture.

The equalizer helped the Eagles so much that the last minutes ran in their favor and they even felt the tension that at any moment they could score a bit more, something that finally did not happen to leave the game completely open facing the match. Return next Saturday at the Azteca.