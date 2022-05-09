Summary Puebla vs. Mazatlan Repechage (2-2). goals

The magical nights of May that I was waiting for Nicholas Larcamon they came to give their Puebla the pass to the Liguilla in a tense round of penalties against Mazatlan in which Anthony Silva He showed his great quality to stop two penalties and lead his team in the Fiesta Grande.

The Sinaloa team had done something great, they had recovered from a 2-0 loss to leave a 2-2 in regular time, but in the big moment Silva put a brake on it so that the Strip qualified for its fourth Liguilla in a row, where it will now face America.

15 great minutes

For 15 minutes, Larcamón’s team was once again the one that dazzled in the first half of the Clausura 2022 tournament, and took advantage of them so well that they easily took a good lead of two goals against a visiting team that seemed fragile in the defense zone .

In his 100th game with the sweet potato team, Diego de Buen opened the scoring just at minute 3 of the game with The specialty of the house, a powerful shot that surprised Nicholas Vikonis.

After the annotation, the good feelings were sustained in the local teamwho not only controlled the ball in a good way, but also circulated it fluidly until he found the second goal at minute 13 in a corner kick taken by Pablo Parra.

However, an unexpected factor appeared that changed the course of the meeting and revitalized the people of Sinaloa: the rain.

Because as soon as the downpour started, those at home lost control. Those of Gabriel Caballero adapted better to the speed with which the ball circulated and managed to cut to 36 ‘in a tangled play that ended with a goal from Brian Rubio after being reviewed in the VAR.

Mazatlan went on to control the game to the extent that he had the chance to draw, but Marco Fabian he put the ball on the post when he was completely alone.

That’s when those at home understood what they had to change or their brilliant start would go to waste. They withdrew again and built again, although the arrival of the break slowed down their improvement.

A lot of tension

This brake was suffered by the local team, since they failed to develop a good game after the restart, which led to Larcamon to make three changes at minute 60 with the clear idea of ​​getting out of his lower zone and take the leather again, but they did not succeed.

Gabriel Caballero filled the midfield with players with good feet and also combative, so the meeting entered a mediocrity that numbed those present until the final minutes, when a deserved red to Martín Barragán turned the game on again.

Because that’s where the tension in the game appeared. Although Puebla could no longer score one more, he dedicated himself to defending his advantage, betting on what the visitors knew how to decipher to find the tie at 90. Interestingly, Vikonis, exporter from Puebla, combed for Néstor Vidrio to score.

And then Penalties came, where Silva stopped two to take advantage of a good shootout from his teammates that left a magical 3-1 in the end, one of those that the Larcaboys got us used to.

penalties

Mazatlan

Padilla. He failed to put the ball to one side.

Sensors. He scored down the middle.

Nico Diaz. Silva stopped charging him.

Fabian. Again Silva stopped him.

Puebla

Mancuello. He scored with a powerful shot.

of Good. He scored down the middle.

Corral. She cashed on one side and failed.

Kings. He scored to put Puebla in Liguilla