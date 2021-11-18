Sports

summary, result, match report and live news

Juventus Women hosted by Wolfsburg on the fourth day of the Women’s Champions League: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard, live news

There Juventus Women by Joe Montemurro visits the Wolfsburg on the fourth day of group A of Women’s Champions League. After the 2-2 at the Stadium, the bianconere are hoping for another positive result to remain clinging to qualification.

Wolfsburg Juventus Women 0-0: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off – The game begins

Best of the match Juventus Women

At the end of the match

Wolfsburg Juventus Women 0-0: result and match report

Wolfsburg (4-3-3): Schult; Hendrich, Wedemeyer, Doorsoun-Khajeh; Janssen; Oberdorf, Roord, Lattwein; Knaak, Wassmuth; Huth. Annex. Stroot. Available. Kassen, Weiss, Wilms, Bremer, Blasse, Starke, Smits, Svava, Blomqvist, van de Sanden, Cordes

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyrad-Magnin; Lenzini, Gama, Salvai, Boattin, Rosucci, Pedersen, Cernoia; Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig. Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Soggiu, Hyyrynen, Nilden, Staskova, Lundorf, Zamanian, Caruso, Bonfantini, Beccari, Pfattner

Referee: Huerta De Aza (ESP)

Wolfsburg Juventus Women: the pre match

Source link

