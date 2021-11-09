summary, result, match report, live news
Juventus Women hosts Wolfsburg on the third day of the Women’s Champions League: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard, live news
(sent to Allianz Stadium) – There Juventus Women by Joe Montemurro challenge the Wolfsburg on the third day of Champions League.
Juventus Women Wolfsburg 1-0: summary and slow motion
6 ‘Free kick Cernoia – Ball kicked high in the area. Schult’s exit that blocks in two halves
8 ‘Wabmuth Shot – Conclusion download from outside the area. Easy block Peyraud-Magnin
9 ‘Caruso and Bonansea fail to kick – Double chance in the area, both anticipated by the Wolfsburg defenders
10 ‘Rauch shot – Left-handed end of flight from inside the area. Peyraud-Magnin is very good at blocking while diving
15 ‘Lattwein Ammonite – Disrupted intervention on Bonansea
19 ‘Oberdorf number – Escape to two on the right and put inside. A very high conclusion from Rauch on the rejection of the Juventus defense
22 ‘Goal Girelli – Caruso’s pocket for Girelli who crosses the area with his left handed. Not blameless Schult on the occasion
Best of the match Juventus Women
At the end of the match
Juventus Women Wolfsburg 1-0: result and match report
Net: 22 ‘Girelli
Juventus (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Salvai, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Caruso; Bonansea, Girelli, Cernoia. Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Hyyrynen, Nilden, Staskova, Hurtig, Giai, Zamanian, Bonfantini, Beccari, Pfattner, Lenzini
Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Schult; Hendrich, Wedemeyer, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Wassmuth, Huth, Knaak, Roord. Annex. Stroot Available. Kassen, Weib, Bremer, Starke, Smits, Svava, Blomqvist, van de Sanden, Doorsoun-Khajeh
Referee: Pustovoitova (RUS)
Ammonite: 15 ‘Lattwein
Juventus Women Wolfsburg: the pre match
