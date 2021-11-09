summary, result, match report, live news

Juventus Women hosts Wolfsburg on the third day of the Women’s Champions League: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard, live news

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – There Juventus Women by Joe Montemurro challenge the Wolfsburg on the third day of Champions League.

Juventus Women Wolfsburg 1-0: summary and slow motion

6 ‘Free kick Cernoia – Ball kicked high in the area. Schult’s exit that blocks in two halves

8 ‘Wabmuth Shot – Conclusion download from outside the area. Easy block Peyraud-Magnin

9 ‘Caruso and Bonansea fail to kick – Double chance in the area, both anticipated by the Wolfsburg defenders

10 ‘Rauch shot – Left-handed end of flight from inside the area. Peyraud-Magnin is very good at blocking while diving

15 ‘Lattwein Ammonite – Disrupted intervention on Bonansea

19 ‘Oberdorf number – Escape to two on the right and put inside. A very high conclusion from Rauch on the rejection of the Juventus defense

22 ‘Goal Girelli – Caruso’s pocket for Girelli who crosses the area with his left handed. Not blameless Schult on the occasion

Juventus Women Wolfsburg 1-0: result and match report

Net: 22 ‘Girelli

Juventus (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Salvai, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Caruso; Bonansea, Girelli, Cernoia. Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Hyyrynen, Nilden, Staskova, Hurtig, Giai, Zamanian, Bonfantini, Beccari, Pfattner, Lenzini

Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Schult; Hendrich, Wedemeyer, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Wassmuth, Huth, Knaak, Roord. Annex. Stroot Available. Kassen, Weib, Bremer, Starke, Smits, Svava, Blomqvist, van de Sanden, Doorsoun-Khajeh

Referee: Pustovoitova (RUS)

Ammonite: 15 ‘Lattwein

