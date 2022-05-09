Summary, River Plate vs Platense: Goals, result and more details of the match [VIDEO] | Result of River vs Platense | How was River Plate TODAY | RMMD EMCC | SPORTS

Celebrate ‘millionaire’. River Plate beat Platense tonight for date 14 of the Argentine Professional League Cup, led by Marcelo Gallardo won with a score of 2-1 at the Monumental de Núñez.

The ‘millionaire’ team opened the scoring at 11 minutes with a goal by José Paradela, however, the joy did not last long since at 14 minutes of play, Brian Mansilla scored the tie.

When everything seemed to be over for the ‘milos’, the referee of the match awarded a penalty in favor of River, therefore, Julián Álvarez scored from 12 steps and sentenced the millionaire victory.

The final match in the group stage. River Plate receives Platense at the Monumental this Sunday, May 8 from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina (7:00 p.m. in Peru and Colombia) for Matchday 14 of the Professional League Cup. Marcelo Gallardo’s team will once again play in front of 70,000 people, as once again all the locations of the Monumental de Núñez were sold out to witness the ‘Millionaires’ who come from thrashing Sarmiento 7-0 as a visitor. It should be noted that, with a victory, River could be in second place with 29 points in Group A and be only one behind Racing, which secured the first place for the quarterfinals.

PLATENSE GOAL

13’PT | GOAL OF #platense ⚽️ Taking advantage of an error at the bottom of River, Brian Mansilla reached equality 1-1. pic.twitter.com/gnEzsJmTQr – Popular (@populardiario) May 9, 2022

RIVER PLATE GOAL

10’PT | GOAL OF #River ⚪️🔴⚪️ José Paradela successfully defined and opened the scoring for the Millinario. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/gxho7aiNeS – Popular (@populardiario) May 9, 2022

THE LAST RIVER PLATE MATCH IN THE LEAGUE CUP

This was the 7-0 rout of River Plate vs. Sarmiento. (Video: River Plate)