Summary Roosters vs. FC Juarez (4-0).

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.30.2022 19:15:37





Roosters of Queretaro did his final homework and although he cannot play the Repechage because he lacks points, at least closed the Clausura 2022 tournament with a 4-0 win against FC Juárez and by the way is very close to avoiding the fine for the quotient issue.

In it Corregidora Stadiumwithout an audience due to the sanction of the Liga MX, the team from Queretaro managed to beat the worst Liga MX club and is at least ranked 15th in the Quotient Table, waiting for what Toluca does to know if it avoids the fine.

Gallos’ afternoon began very comfortably with a goal from Jose Angle, who took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez to hit the 1-0. then it came a double by Leonardo Sequeira, including a good first-intention goal in the area.

FC Juarez lost to Maximilian Silvera he was ejected to leave the Braves a man down. The Queretaro squad took advantage of this and Sequeira made it 2-0 by defining a service from Paul Barrier.

Finally came a penalty that was well hit by Ariel Nahuelpan for the final 4-0 that left a joy for a club that suffered a lot in the tournament, especially after the incident of his club in the duel against Atlas on Matchday 9.

Bravos, on the other hand, was a disaster on the floor. They made many mistakes on the mark and to top it off, the only clear play they had wasted. It was a penalty that missed Dario Lezcano when charging at mid-height in a well-known shot before a goalkeeper of the stature of Washington Aguerre.

The Braves will have to pay the fine before the MX League, Well, it will not go down, but in exchange it will have to pay 120 million pesos.