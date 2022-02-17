Summary Saprissa vs Pumas (2-2). goals

Midtime Editorial

The Cougars got in Costa Rica one of those bittersweet draws that leave a taste that the situation could have been different for the team of the MX League on the Concachampions. All because they had in their hands the possibility of beating Saprissa, but they let the opportunity slip away and everything was in a tie 2-2.

Saprissa started with some dangerous plays, one of them courtesy of Christian Bolanos what he hit the crossbar.

However, Pumas hit first in the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium thanks to a wonderful cross from Alan Mozo who reached the center of the area where he found Corozo, who headed it 0-1 and joy for the university students.

But the mistakes that university students should not allow began. This because before the end of the first half, Nicholas Freire committed criminal. So Bolanos He had a new opportunity that he took advantage of to get the 1-1.

In the second half, Juan Dinenno He had the firm idea of ​​scoring a goal and first he had a header to the crossbar, but finally he was reunited with the goal celebration after taking advantage of a pass from José Rogério. The Argentine was outlined and with power struck down the goalkeeper for 1-2.

It seemed that Cougars could prevail on the visit, but the Tico team is not such an easy club to beat, especially because they were inspired by the Final 17 years ago in CU. So the second goal of Saprissa.

It was partly a mistake Alfred Talavera, who after a powerful shot could not deflect the ball enough and left it at the mercy of Bolanos who got the final 2-2. The return will be on Wednesday, February 23 at the University Olympic Stadium.