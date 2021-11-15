summary, scoreboard, slow motion and match report

At the Swissporarena in Lucerne, the match valid for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup Switzerland-Bulgaria: summary, scoreboard, result, slow motion and live news

At the Swissporarena in Lucerne, the challenge Switzerland-Bulgaria valid for the ai World Cup 2022

Summary Switzerland-Bulgaria 2-0

The match in Lucerne has started

4 ′ The first conclusion of the Swiss is from Vargas, but without finding the target

10 ′ Vargas the most inspired of the hosts: still shooting but Karadzhov is there

17 ‘ Always the usual dangerous Vargas, but the Bulgarian goalkeeper is not surprised

24 ′ Gavranovic also tries, without scratching Karadzhov

26 ′ Vargas doesn’t stop trying, they lack power and precision

30 ′ The Swiss continue to play the game, in possession of the ball and in the conclusions

32 ′ The Bulgarians are finally seen shooting but Atanas Iliev can’t find the mirror

40 ′ Collection of corners for Yakin’s boys, on the last one it is Zakaria who cannot find the target

45 ‘SWISS OPPORTUNITY – Okafor catches an inside pole, lucky Bulgaria

45 ‘+ 3 The first fraction ends without goals

46 ′ The recovery is underway, with two changes in Bulgaria

48 ‘SWISS GOAL – Shaqiri, at the 100th appearance in the national team, splendidly assists Okafor who with his head pierces the number one guest

55 ′ SWISS OPPORTUNITY – Second wood for the hosts, this time it’s Shaqiri’s turn

57 ′ SWISS GOAL – Swiss doubling: Vargas perfects Gavranovic’s winning pass to the fullest

Man of the match: Vargas at the end of the first half

Switzerland-Bulgaria 2-0: result and match report

NETWORKS: 48 ‘Okafor, 57’ Vargas

SWITZERLAND (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Frei, Schar, Mbabu; Zakaria, Freuler; Okafor, Shaqiri, Vargas; Gavranovic. Available: Omlin, Kohn, Zeqiri, Aebischer, Steffen, Itten, Sow, Imeri, Comert, Garcia. Trainer: Yakin.

BULGARIA (4-4-2): Karadhzov; Turitsov (1 ′ st Velkovski), A. Hristov, Dimitrov, Tsvetanov; Nedelev, Kostadinov, Chochev, Kirilov; A. Iliev (1 ′ st Minchev), Despodov. Available: Vutsov, Mihaylov, Petkov, Yankov, S. Ivanov, B. Tsonev, R. Tsonev, D. Iliev, I. Iliev. Trainer: Petrov.

REFEREE: Bastien (FRA)

WARNINGS: Turitsov, Freuler

