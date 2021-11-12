summary, scoreboard, slow motion and match report

To the Tallaght Stadium of Dublin, the match valid for the qualifications for the European Championships between Ireland U21 and Italy U21: summary, scoreboard, result, moviola and live news

To the Tallaght Stadium of Dublin, Ireland U21 And Italy U21 they faced each other in the match valid for qualifying for the category European Championships. Victory 0-2, with one goal in each half, for Nicolato’s azzurrini: first the goal from Lucca, then that of Cancellieri in the final to close the dance.

Summary Ireland Italy 0-2

3 ′ Wright Occasion – Wright’s cross-shot from the left: Carnesecchi doesn’t trust him and raises the strange trajectory for a corner.

10 ‘Vignato Occasion – Good blue texture. Ball to Vignato who returns to the right, space is created for the shot and kicks but the conclusion is rebounded.

14 ‘Vignato Occasion – Cross from the right by Bellanova and half a flying turn by Vignato who, however, does not frame the goal. He tried an encore after the goal with Bosnia.

15 ′ Curly Occasion – Bravo Ricci in covering the ball with his back to the goal. Then the Empoli player turned and kicked from 20 meters: high ball.

30 ‘Goal Lucca – Return to the goal for the center forward of Pisa. Cross from the right by Bellanova, an error by the Irish rearguard, with an awkward and inexplicable intervention by O’Brien, who actually serves the assist for Lucca who then kicks the corner and finds the goal of the advantage.

39 ‘Vignato Occasion – Vignato, served by Rovella, near the left intersection of the foul line with the edge of the opponent’s penalty area, kicks with his right: ball that touches the post.

44 ′ Curly Occasion – The number 4 reaches the edge of the area and would have plenty of time to take better aim but kicks with his right hand on the near post, almost choking the conclusion and without finding the goal.

46 ′ Cambiaso Occasion – Gran volée by Cambiaso, after a short rebound by the Irish defense: ball over the crossbar.

60 ‘Low rhythms – Up to now Ireland has seemed like a little stuff. The wind is conditioning the race. For now Italy controls without sinking the blow.

67 ′ Ireland protests – Okoli-Kayode contact in the penalty area: the Irish striker tries asking for a penalty, the referee doesn’t take the bait.

68 ′ Ebosele Occasion – Flying conclusion of the attacker, after a short blue kick on a side free kick: high ball but not by much.

72 ′ Rovella Occasion – The Genoa midfielder is good at advancing and kicking from 25 meters: ball angled but not strong, Maher stretches out and blocks in two halves.

74 ‘Vignato Occasion – First he wins a ball on the trocar, then he focuses and kicks: a shot from the outside but does not find the mirror.

78 ′ Rovella Occasion – Selfish Lucca who kicks from outside, a rebound favors Rovella who goes to the first shot, with his left: ball to the side.

79 ‘Colombo opportunity – Still Rovella protagonist. Incursion into the area and support for Colombo: left-handed from the edge, ball blocked by Maher in two halves.

82 ‘Miracle Carnesecchi – Ireland close to scoring. Free kick from 30 meters, Bagan supports for Tierney who controls and kicks with a sure shot but Carnesecchi with a super intervention tells him no.

83 ‘Colombo opportunity – Vignato-Rovella-Colombo axis. Left-handed than before the SPAL striker and a great save by Maher who keeps his team afloat.

90 ‘Doubling Chancellors – Lethal restart of the Azzurri. Lucca throws Cancellieri into space, and from the left winger puts behind Maher.

Player of the match: Carnesecchi REPORT CARDS

Ireland Italy 0-2: result and match report

MARKERS: 30 ‘Lucca, 90’ Cancellieri (IT)

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): Maher; O’Brien, McGuinness, Bagan; O’Connor, Kilkenny (76 ′ Tierney), Coventry, Wright; Smallbone (76 ′ Devoy), Noss (56 ′ Ebosele); Whelan (56 ‘Kayode). On the bench: Odumosu, Mcentee, Ferri, Hondemark, Ferguson. CT Crawford

ITALY (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Lovato (33 ‘Pirola), Okoli, Cambiaso; Rovella, Sa. Esposito, Ricci; Colombo (86 ′ Cancellieri), Lucca, Vignato (93 ′ Mulattieri). On the bench: Turati, Quagliata, Ranocchia, Piccoli, Ferrarini, Beans. CTNicolato

REFEREE: Horațiu Feșnic (Romania)

NOTES: WARNINGS: You know. Esposito (It)