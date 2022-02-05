summary, slow motion, match report and news

Listen to the audio version of the article

Juventus U23 is a guest of Giana Erminio on the twenty-fifth day of Serie C 2021/22: summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live news

There Juventus U23 falls on the field of Giana Erminio under the blows of Tremolada and D’Ausilio. The bianconeri got off to a good start, and in the first half they built more than one opportunity to take the lead. In the second half, some carelessness too much costs the boys from Zauli dearly, who thus return home empty-handed.

Giana Erminio Juventus U23 2-0: summary and slow motion

1 ‘START WHISTLE – The match between Giana Erminio and Juventus U23 has begun.

4 ′ Hedgehog error – Serious error in the setting phase by Riccio who, having lost the ball, then goes to close in a corner kick on the initiative of the hosts.

9 ′ Israel saves on Corti – The Giana striker flies towards Israel’s door, which closes the low exit mirror well and thwarts the threat.

14 ′ We fight in the middle – Start of great intensity and pressure from the two teams, with the game starting above all in midfield.

15 ′ Iocolano occasion – The 20 bianconero hits the head in the penalty area, high ball over Zanellati’s crossbar.

19 ‘Vono Injury – Exchange forced for Giana Erminio. Vono exits due to injury, D’Ausilio enters.

20 ‘Barbieri shot – Weak conclusion from distance, no problems for Zanellati.

24 ′ Soulé error – The Argentine is imprecise in the setting phase in serving on the Leo run. He blurs the Bianconeri’s maneuver.

26 ′ Iocolano occasion – The 20 bianconero is close to the net of advantage. Soft touch in the penalty area, Giana takes refuge in a corner kick.

28 ‘Juventus punishment – On the development of a restart, Zauli’s boys conquer an excellent free kick from an inviting position.

30 ‘Iocolano dangerous – The 20 bianconero warms up Zanellati’s gloves with an excellent conclusion from a free-kick. Giana is still saved.

32 ′ Israel attentive – Head shot by Panatti, the Juventus goalkeeper is not surprised.

33 ′ What an opportunity for Compagnon – The Juventus midfielder hits with a sure shot from inside the penalty area, a super intervention by Zanellati.

34 ′ Miretti shot – Weak conclusion from distance, Zanellati saves again.

42 ′ Israel saves everything – Exit with the right times by the Juventus goalkeeper on Corti, Zauli’s rear guard is saved.

45 ‘Recovery – The referee gives another two minutes of play.

45 + 1 ‘Auxiliary Shot – The Giana player tries from the edge, Riccio closes.

THE FIRST FRACTION ENDS: RESULT STOPPED AT 0-0

46 ‘Second half – The second stage starts.

47 ′ Giana in the lead – On the developments of the corner, Tremolada finds the winning deviation and leads the hosts forward.

52 ‘Juventus counterattack – Iocolano does everything well but, close to the penalty area, he misses the touch to reward the movement of Barbieri. Another opportunity fades.

56 ‘Lion Shot – Powerful conclusion by the Juventus midfielder, Zanellati saves again.

58 ‘Barbieri warned – Late intervention by Juventus on Tremolanda, yellow card for Barbieri.

62 ′ Fresh forces – Zauli throws Cudrig and Zuelli into the fray. To make room for them Compagnon and Leone.

65 ‘Doubling Giana Erminio – The hosts are still passing, a great diagonal of D’Ausilio.

68 ‘POLE OF BRIGHENTI – The conclusion of the Juventus attacker ends on the post, it remains 2-0 for the hosts.

71 ‘BARBIERI EXPELLED – The full-back is sent off for a double yellow card. Juventus U23 in ten men in this final.

78 ‘Forcing bianconero – Zauli’s boys are pushing forward in a desperate search for the goal that would make sense of this final.

85 ′ Israel amazing – Great save by the Juventus goalkeeper, who face to face with Colombini is not surprised.

90 ‘Recovery – Another five minutes to play before the triple whistle.

92 ′ Israel still amazing – Another great save on D’Ausilio. It remains at 2-0.

THE CHALLENGE ENDS HERE: BIANCONERI DEFEATED 2-0

Best of the match Juve: Leone REPORT CARDS

Giana Erminio Juventus U23 2-0: result and match report

Networks: 47 ′ Tremolada, 65 ′ D’Assilio

Giana Erminio (4-3-3): Zanellati; Perico (46 ‘Pinto), Bonalumi, Magli, Colombini; Acella (60 ‘Magri), Ferrari, Panatti; Tremolada (74 ‘Carminati), Corti N. (61’ Corti A.); Vono (19 ′ D’Ausilio). Annex. Contini. Available. Reggiani, Casagrande, Perna, Piazza, Gulinelli, Toure.

Juventus U23 (4-2-3-1): Israel; Leo, Riccio, Stramaccioni (67 ‘Poli), Barbieri; Leone (62 ‘Zuelli), Miretti; Compagnon (62 ‘Cudrig), Soulé (68’ Sekulov), Iocolano (82 ‘Palumbo); Brighenti. Annex. Zauli. Available. Raina, Siano, Anzolin, Verduci, Boloca.

Referee: Iacobellis of Pisa

Ammonites: 36 ′ Perico, 58 ‘Barbieri, 78’ Magli

Expelled: 71 ′ Barbieri