summary, slow motion, result, match report and news
Juve host Atalanta on the fourteenth day of Serie A: summary, slow motion, result, match report, highlights, live news
(sent to Allianz Stadium) – There Juve by Massimiliano Merry resumes his journey in the league after the blow in Champions against the Chelsea. Very important match at the Stadium againstAtalanta.
CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE
Juve Atalanta 0-1: summary and slow motion
1 ′ Starting cast – It begins
1 ‘Dybala heel strike – Immediate refinement to set McKennie in motion
4 ′ Bonucci arm – Malinovskyi’s conclusion from a few boulders. The ball impacts on Bonucci’s arm for protection. All good after the Var check
10 ‘Cross Zappacosta – Dangerous ball looking for Zapata in tow, somehow rejects Cuadrao
10 ‘Misunderstanding McKennie-Chiesa – Clamorous error in transition. Atalanta played better
14 ‘Cuadrado tries – Isolated against Maehle on the right, enters the area, challenges him but in the end commits a foul in attack
15 ‘Freuler shot – Lopsided conclusion from outside. But bad mistake by De Ligt who had mistaken the size of the ball to Bonucci by giving the ball to Zapata
17 ‘Dybala shot – Sow panic in the Atalanta area by skipping a couple of opponents. Then he tries to place the left-handed on the far post, where Musso gets there blocking comfortably
18 ‘Tiro Morata – Beautiful acceleration of the Spaniard who burns the Atalanta defense. On the development of Cuadrado’s cross action from the head and flying conclusion of the 9th. Easy for Musso
20 ′ Church Occasion – The biggest for now! Launched into open field by McKennie, he controls and flies towards Musso’s goal. But Toloi succeeds in the recovery and walls the final conclusion with the left-handed
25 ′ Risk De Ligt – Shy backpass to Szczesny on some Zapata almost rushes
28 ‘Goal Zapata – Morata’s error in the passage, from there the sudden verticalization of Djimsiti arises. Zapata held in play by De Ligt, beats Szczesny under the crossbar
32 ‘Freuler warned – Showy restrained against Rabiot
34 ‘Dybala shot – Left-handed set at the limit by McKennie. Weak and far from the door. The Argentine could have done much better
36 ′ Malinovskyi warned – Who first naively loses a ball and then knocks down Dybala on the Juventus trocar
41 ′ Opportunity Zapata – Atalanta break, Zappacosta looks for Zapata in the middle. Cuadrado anticipates it with the body that also suffers a foul
42 ′ Tiro Zapata – Atalanta still dangerous – The Colombian walled in the area by De Ligt
43 ′ Zappacosta warned – Trips to the detriment of the Church that was taking off
45 ‘End of the first half – Interval
46 ‘Start of the second half – We start again
47 ′ Morata hindered by Ayroldi – Who involuntarily prevents him from reaching a ball, the Spaniard gets angry
50 ‘Cuadrado warned – Widen the aileron on Zapata. The Juventus player is not convinced
52 ′ Risks De Ligt – Who hits badly in an attempt to free in the small area, then releases Juve. But Pessina almost does not find the time to correct at the net
54 ′ Bernardeschi shot – Conclusion on the bottom from the edge of the area, Juve creates little
55 ‘Toloi warned – Prolonged detention on Morata
57 ‘Tiro De Ligt – Conclusion from a very long distance, retorted
Best of the match Juve REPORT CARDS
At the end of the match
Juve Atalanta 0-1: result and match report
Net: 28 ′ Zapata
Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa (46 ‘Bernardeschi); Dybala, Morata. Annex Merry. Available. Pinsoglio, Perin, Chiellini, Arthur, Pellegrini, Kean, Kaio Jorge, Rugani, Bentancur, Kulusevski, De Winter
Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, de Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pessina; Zapata, Malinovskyi. Annex Gasperini. Available. Rossi, Sportiello, Palomino, Koopmeiners, Muriel, Pezzella, Hateboer, Scalvini, Miranchuk, Ilicic, Pasalic
Referee: Ayroldi of Molfetta
Ammonites: 32 ′ Freuler, 36 ′ Malinovskyi, 43 ′ Zappacosta, 50 ′ Cuadrado, 55 ′ Toloi
Juve Atalanta: the pre-match
🔛#JuveAtalanta #Go Juve pic.twitter.com/ZV2boGQ3iR
– JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 27, 2021
MARIOOOOOOOOOOO! ❤️@ MarioMandzukic9 #JuveAtalanta #Until the end pic.twitter.com/sFiaVclmo9
– JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 27, 2021
⌛️⌛️#JuveAtalanta live at 18:00 on @DAZN_IT ➡️ https://t.co/UfPIxm8Jvp pic.twitter.com/seTvdrhk0T
– JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 27, 2021
Also there #Juventus at the Stadium #JuveAtalanta ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/aKLpmM4BUs
– JuventusNews24.com (@ junews24com) November 27, 2021
The arrival of#Atalanta at the Stadium between the whistles 🏟 #JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/WCbTM0tjUd
– JuventusNews24.com (@ junews24com) November 27, 2021