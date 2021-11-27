summary, slow motion, result, match report and news

Juve host Atalanta on the fourteenth day of Serie A: summary, slow motion, result, match report, highlights, live news

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – There Juve by Massimiliano Merry resumes his journey in the league after the blow in Champions against the Chelsea. Very important match at the Stadium againstAtalanta.

Juve Atalanta 0-1: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Starting cast – It begins

1 ‘Dybala heel strike – Immediate refinement to set McKennie in motion

4 ′ Bonucci arm – Malinovskyi’s conclusion from a few boulders. The ball impacts on Bonucci’s arm for protection. All good after the Var check

10 ‘Cross Zappacosta – Dangerous ball looking for Zapata in tow, somehow rejects Cuadrao

10 ‘Misunderstanding McKennie-Chiesa – Clamorous error in transition. Atalanta played better

14 ‘Cuadrado tries – Isolated against Maehle on the right, enters the area, challenges him but in the end commits a foul in attack

15 ‘Freuler shot – Lopsided conclusion from outside. But bad mistake by De Ligt who had mistaken the size of the ball to Bonucci by giving the ball to Zapata

17 ‘Dybala shot – Sow panic in the Atalanta area by skipping a couple of opponents. Then he tries to place the left-handed on the far post, where Musso gets there blocking comfortably

18 ‘Tiro Morata – Beautiful acceleration of the Spaniard who burns the Atalanta defense. On the development of Cuadrado’s cross action from the head and flying conclusion of the 9th. Easy for Musso

20 ′ Church Occasion – The biggest for now! Launched into open field by McKennie, he controls and flies towards Musso’s goal. But Toloi succeeds in the recovery and walls the final conclusion with the left-handed

25 ′ Risk De Ligt – Shy backpass to Szczesny on some Zapata almost rushes

28 ‘Goal Zapata – Morata’s error in the passage, from there the sudden verticalization of Djimsiti arises. Zapata held in play by De Ligt, beats Szczesny under the crossbar

32 ‘Freuler warned – Showy restrained against Rabiot

34 ‘Dybala shot – Left-handed set at the limit by McKennie. Weak and far from the door. The Argentine could have done much better

36 ′ Malinovskyi warned – Who first naively loses a ball and then knocks down Dybala on the Juventus trocar

41 ′ Opportunity Zapata – Atalanta break, Zappacosta looks for Zapata in the middle. Cuadrado anticipates it with the body that also suffers a foul

42 ′ Tiro Zapata – Atalanta still dangerous – The Colombian walled in the area by De Ligt

43 ′ Zappacosta warned – Trips to the detriment of the Church that was taking off

45 ‘End of the first half – Interval

46 ‘Start of the second half – We start again

47 ′ Morata hindered by Ayroldi – Who involuntarily prevents him from reaching a ball, the Spaniard gets angry

50 ‘Cuadrado warned – Widen the aileron on Zapata. The Juventus player is not convinced

52 ′ Risks De Ligt – Who hits badly in an attempt to free in the small area, then releases Juve. But Pessina almost does not find the time to correct at the net

54 ′ Bernardeschi shot – Conclusion on the bottom from the edge of the area, Juve creates little

55 ‘Toloi warned – Prolonged detention on Morata

57 ‘Tiro De Ligt – Conclusion from a very long distance, retorted

Juve Atalanta 0-1: result and match report

Net: 28 ′ Zapata

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa (46 ‘Bernardeschi); Dybala, Morata. Annex Merry. Available. Pinsoglio, Perin, Chiellini, Arthur, Pellegrini, Kean, Kaio Jorge, Rugani, Bentancur, Kulusevski, De Winter

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, de Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pessina; Zapata, Malinovskyi. Annex Gasperini. Available. Rossi, Sportiello, Palomino, Koopmeiners, Muriel, Pezzella, Hateboer, Scalvini, Miranchuk, Ilicic, Pasalic

Referee: Ayroldi of Molfetta

Ammonites: 32 ′ Freuler, 36 ′ Malinovskyi, 43 ′ Zappacosta, 50 ′ Cuadrado, 55 ′ Toloi

Juve Atalanta: the pre-match