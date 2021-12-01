summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live news

Juventus U23 hosted by Padova on the fourteenth day of Serie C 2021/22: summary, moviola, scoreboard, result and live news

There Juventus U23 faces the Padua in the recovery of the fourteenth day of Serie C. Bianconeri who want to return to victory after the KO against Virtus Verona.

Padova Juventus U23 1-0: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – Started Padova Juventus U23.

6 ′ Ronaldo punishment – Ronaldo in the area, with the deviation of Miretti which almost surprised Israel.

7 ‘Ceravolo header – Extends the attacker’s trajectory with his header, sending over the crossbar.

10 ‘Rescue Stramaccioni – Ronaldo verticalizes for Chiricò who runs away from Barbieri and enters the area. Stopped at the moment by Stramaccioni’s save.

15 ′ Aké opportunity – Palumbo’s punishment at the near post for Aké who goes from heel. They save Donnarumma first and then the defense on the line.

17 ‘Sekulov shot – Brave conclusion of the number 7 that does not frame the mirror.

21 ′ Ceravolo shot – Israel is frightened by Ceravolo’s long shot. Luckily for him, the ball comes out by a whisker.

23 ′ Zuelli shot – Antonio Donnarumma’s gloves are needed to repel Zuelli’s conclusion from the edge.

26 ′ Cudrig opportunity – The attacker takes advantage of an error by Padova and flies towards the area. Ball on the left and powerful shot that touches the post.

29 ‘Terrani shot – Work a good ball from the outside of the Venetians, returning to the right and then kicking at the near post. Lock to the ground Israel.

38 ′ Leo occasion – From inactive ball, the right back resolves a scrum inside the area. Donnarumma careful in blocking the ground.

40 ‘Sekulov cross – Personal action of the 2002 class, which sows opponents in dribbling and kicks in the area. His attempt goes out on the crossbar.

45 ‘+ 1’ Goal Ceravolo – Verticalization of Chiricò for Ceravolo, who takes time and space from Stramaccioni and diagonally, from a tight angle, beats Israel.

48 ′ Chiricò opportunity – Chiricò’s cross-shot on which Israel puts gloves on.

54 ′ Occasion Of The Tin – Padova is devoured by the doubling, with Della Latta who from two steps is unable to turn a cross from the right into the goal.

Best of the match Juve: Sekulov REPORT CARDS

Padova Juventus U23 1-0: result and match report

Net: 45 ‘+ 1’ Ceravolo

Padua (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kirwan (46 ‘Germano), Pelagatti, Monaco, Curcio (35’ Gasbarro); Busellato, Ronaldo, Della Latta; Chiricò (58 ′ Santini), Ceravolo, Terrani (46 ′ Jelenic). Annex Pavanel. Available. Vannucchi, Biasci, Cissé, Vasic, Ajeti, Settembrini, Bifulco, Ejesi

Juventus U23 (4-3-2-1): Israel; Leo, Poli, Stramaccioni, Barbieri; Zuelli, Palumbo, Miretti; Akè, Sekulov; Cudrig. Annex Zauli. Available. Daffara, Anzolin, Fiumanò, Leone, Compagnon, Da Graca, Brighenti, Pecorino

Referee: Viytyuk of Ancona

Ammonites: 8 ′ Poli, 14 ′ Kirwan, 54 ′ Pelagatti, 57 ′ Ronaldo, 60 ′ Leo