Summary Toluca vs Cruz Azul (1-4). goals

Cruz Azul shattered a Toluca that could not weigh down the Nemesio Diez Stadium Hell and once again succumbed to the Celestial Machine that ended with a 4-1 win and is fighting for second place in the general classification.

Despite the fact that the Celestial Machine has experienced everything off the field in these weeks, on the pitch, Juan Reynoso has managed to make the blue machinery constant, forceful and even a goalscorer despite unfounded criticism from many fans.

This from the hand of players like Juan Escobar and Charly Rodrpiguez, in addition to the fact that it was a round afternoon for Santiago Giménez who achieved a double in less than five minutes and in front of his father Charistian “Chaco” Giménez who was in the stands of Nemesio Diez .

The first goal was the work of Juan Escobar, who took advantage of a corner kick from Charly Rodríguez to make it 1-0. Ignacio Ambriz’s Devils responded well with a goal from Camilo Sanvezzo for 1-1, but little by little they faded in the game despite the constant support of the fans.

Already in the second half, Charly Rodríguez appeared, the true piston of the midfield, who appeared in the area and with another header he made it 2-1 in a play where the Machine took advantage of the fact that the Devils were poorly positioned.

Then, Uriel Antuna brought out the magic and tried to sneak into the area, but midfielder Kevin Castañeda brought him down and referee Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán scored a penalty. Santiago Giménez immediately received the support of his teammates to collect it and hit the 3-1.

Already with the comfortable advantage came another play in fixed tactics and with assists from Juan Escobar, Santiago Giménez reappeared to get, with a header, the final 4-1, which also extended the sky-blue paternity at Toluca’s home, where he has not lost since 2017.

