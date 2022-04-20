Summary Toluca vs. FC Juarez (0-1)

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.19.2022 23:09:19





What seemed like a boring tie became hell for Toluca after FC Juárez found a goal in the 93rd minute to take victory in Nemesio Diez Stadium and in addition to taking a breath of oxygen, he dealt a very hard blow to the project of Ignatius Ambriz it just doesn’t walk.

In that last minute a corner kick came in favor of the Braves. The ball reached the heart of the area where Haret Ortega and Gabriel Fernández jumped to finish off, but the ball ‘chose’ to go to the side of the goal and ended up rocking the nets in the final 0-1 that decreed the result.

And that’s the best play of the game and the most controversial had been the disallowed goal against Fernández just at 28 minutes. At that moment a long pass from Matthias Garcia He reached his teammate, who entered the area and defined the 1-0 that was annulled by the VAR.

The few television repetitions showed that the defender Haret Ortega was enabling the Bravos playerbut the decision had already been made and the scoreboard remained with a 0-0 draw that lasted 90 minutes.

The three points for FC Juárez will help them think about avoiding the worst penalty in the quotient classification. The team led by Tuca Ferretti can avoid paying 120 million pesos, if you win between now and the end of the tournament, something that for now looks hopeful with the victory against Toluca.

In the case of Toluca, this time Leo Fernández could not be the hero for Ambriz’s team, who is reluctant to put in players like Alexis Canelo or Diego Rigonato and instead calls on youngsters like Violante, who again had minutes of change. To make matters worse, they were also affected by arbitration when a foul on Raúl “Dedos” López was not sanctioned with a red card even though it was a clear plate.

Thus, a game that promised more emotions was diluted, but that left sadness in Hell and joy in the north.