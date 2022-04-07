Summary Toluca vs. Monterrey (2-2). goals

Midtime Editorial

Toluca suffered until the 95th minute, but thanks to Rayados’ defense they rescued a valuable 2-2 draw with a heart ending. All for a penalty on compensation time to modify the result when it seemed that scratched kept the three points in the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

scratched he stood with authority in the court of the Devil and he cared little about the resurrection of the Devils, that just on Sunday they had shown a different attitude against Puebla. Those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich they took advantage of the faults of the scarlet defenders to get that pair of goals.

In that sense, the first goal came when Jorge Torres Nile committed criminal on Campbella foul that the central E did not hesitate to markEduardo Galvan Basulto. So came the opportunity Maxi Mezawho tricked the goalkeeper Luis Garcia and made it 1-0 in the match.

the devils of Ignatius Ambriz they brought out the caste, especially Leo Fernandez who took advantage of a free kick foul to score 1-1. The Uruguayanand marked Esteban Andrada with a shot at the goalkeeper’s post, who tried to guess and paid dearly with the 1-1.

Before the end of the first half came the second goal of the scratched when a cross to the second post was finished off by Campbellwho put the ball against the post and prevented the goalkeeper from blocking the shot and the scoreboard changed to 1-2.

In the second half and with several changes by the coaches, only Leo Fernández had a clear play, but failed. However, the midfielder would have a new opportunity when the clock showed 96 minutes.

At that moment came a set tactic move in which César Montes committed a foul on Haret Ortega by pulling his shirt. The play had to be reviewed by the center-back on the VAR screen but a penalty was awarded and Leo Fernandez did not fail. Thus came the reward for the Devils who fought at the end and took the 2-2.