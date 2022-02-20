Summary Wolverhampton vs Leicester (2-1). goals

Midtime Editorial

The wolverhampton added his second win in a row beating Leicester City 2-1 in duel corresponding to Day 26 of the Premier League when drawing in this match, the Mexican, Raul Jimenez collaborated with assistance.

The Wolves at home remained without losing for the second consecutive duel, they are seventh with 40 points and are still close to the European competition zone, the leicester He already has 5 games without winning.

The match had good dyes, although the Wolves did not generate much to Jimenez.

Raúl Jiménez's assist for Rubén Neves against Leicester City at 9′. Great game from behind holding the mark of three rivals, to then serve towards the Portuguese who with a great shot put Wolverhampton ahead.

Even so, Raúl helped and at minute 9 Wolverhampton was already winning. The ball went to the Mexican, who left his back Ruben Neves who released the shot and opened the scoring.

The Foxes responded with a double shot at 14′ saved by José Sa. First to Youri Tielemans and against it, Patson Daka tried and in both the Portuguese came out well.

Rayan Aït-Nouri made a shot at 19′ in favor of the Wolves that went very close.

Leicester’s reaction

It was 40′ Ademola Lookman scored inside the area on a good pass from Marc Albrighton, after the qualification of Youri Tielemans.

In the second half, Daka made a shot at 57′ that Sa saved and at 62′, Tielemans flew a shot at 62′ when Leicester had more to play.

Daniel Podence gave the Wolves the lead back at 66′ by receiving a ball outside the area, took it and kicked it to make it 2-1. They asked Raúl out of place, who they said covered the visiting goalkeeper, but the goal was considered good.

Thus, the Wolves do not give up the European dream and the leicester to save the category.

