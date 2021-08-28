Summer 2021 bracelet, Ben Affleck’s gift for Jennifer Lopez

Is a jewel for life? Apparently that’s the way it is, even for celebs. The bracelet of Harry Winston, the US jeweler, nicknamed The King of Diamonds, the king of diamonds, that Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez in 2002 back today on the singer’s wrist, sealing the love found between the two. A precious of a thousand and one nights that makes you dream just like the love story Bennifer 2.0 on a par, but perhaps even more, than the one that set gossip on fire during the first years of the new millennium. Today, she restores that meaningful jewel while he the watch that the singer gave him during their first relationship. Same as first appeared in Jenny From the Block, Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 music video featuring Ben.

And since their love story, like that of many celebrities, is studded with important gifts and precious items, the actor of Batman has seen fit to continue the tradition with a special and unique necklace that celebrate not only their rediscovered love, stronger than before, but also and above all its beauty. A gift thought and carefully studied also by Ben and made on the occasion of the JLo’s 52nd birthday.

Each piece of the jewel, made by Beth Bugdaycay, creative director and co-founder of the brand Foundrae, it has a precise meaning that tells the feeling but also describes the stages of a relationship made up of ups and downs. One of the medallions chosen by Ben Affleck, in fact, represents resilience, and then there are the flowers that symbolize passion and that despite adversity continue to bloom. Flowers that would not be such without the thorns that are the risks we take when we choose to love someone. A decidedly romantic Ben that gives us one more reason to get passionate about this new season of Bennifer 2.0 without any nostalgia for the first.

