Summer 2021 dress, the short blue and silver dress by Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is known to be a style icon, not only on the big screen, but also on the streets of New York City! Since she entered everyone’s heart with the character of Andy, the Oscar winner has come a long way so that soon we will see her in the role of Rebekah Nebekah in the new Apple TV + TV series which is titled WeCrashed. The plot is inspired by the rise and inevitable collapse of WeWork, one of the most interesting coworking startups in the world, and the narcissists whose chaotic lovemaking made it all possible. And if all this has not convinced you, thanks to the shots stolen by the paparazzi we already know that a valid reason to binge watch the show will be the looks that Rebekah will wear, who we can’t wait to see next to Jared Leto. In fact, since filming began Anne has shown off various outfits in which she looks very casual and fresh including this very short dress and we of Cosmos we fell in love because it is in perfect summer 2021 trend.

Summer 2021 dress, Anne Hathaway’s blue mini dress is perfect

In the shot we see Anne walking down the avenue wearing a transparent mask covered with colored stickers, Birkenstock slippers in a bright silver shade and with a black handbag. The showpiece and her short dress of Apiece Apart blue in color with almost minimal vertical stripes decorated with silver lurex threads, in order to be brighter and more summery. The American brand has created a raglan-style long-sleeved dress (the model is called Laguna), making it very feminine thanks to the thin gathered neckline and the belt that emphasizes the shapes in the right places. In short, it is truly a timeless dress.

Loading... Advertisements MediaPunch / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

This blue mini dress is really perfect for these hot months to spend in the city, day with flat shoes for a casual touch and evening with heels and a nice lipstick to be crazy! Anne once again hit the mark and confirmed that she is an icon!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io