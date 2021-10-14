Summer 2021 haircuts, Rihanna’s new green mullet

There’s a new short haircut in town and its name responds to Rihanna’s green mullet. Oh yes, you read very well! The singer of We Found Love And Umbrella she has in fact recently posted a photo on Instagram showing her new mullet cut with green streaks to make a colleague the envy. But let’s see the cut in detail.

See you double or has the girlfriend of A $ AP Rocky and entrepreneur of Fenty Beauty (star brand of our latest #BUDC) become the more rock and shorter cut copy of Billie Eilish? Just the singer of bad guy introduced neon green on the hair as a distinctive feature and now more and more celebs are embracing this fashion, one above all Rihanna.

No romantic and fluffy hair, however, because the singer of Work has nevertheless maintained, if not accentuated, her punk rock style thanks also to the scaled and slightly even fringe combined with messy colored locks of neon shades. A combination that works and makes us think about how eclectic badgalriri is in terms of hair! Remember her long fiery red cut? And that super long black braid? Or the very short blonde bangs? We have our eyes at heart at every change but we must say that his green mullet, at the moment, has beaten the competition. Let’s see what it has in store for us in the future … we place our bets on a buzzcut. 😉

